  • ROBYN BECK VIA GETTY IMAGES

  • Traditional Indigenous healing practices and Western medicine can co-exist, says UBC’s Dr. Nadine Caron. (Courtesy of Dr. Caron)

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being criticized by political opponents for the “contradiction” inherent in promising to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while approving a monster LNG project that will increase them. File photo by Canadian Press.

  • The Supreme Court falls short on the diversity front in several ways. Justice Thomas Cromwell (front row second front right) has retired, leaving his seat open. (Source: Montreal Gazette)

  • Judge Marion Buller speaks after being announced as the chief commissioner of the inquiry into murdered and missing Indigenous women. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

  • Misipawistik Cree Nation Chief Harold Turner said many homes in the community have mould problems because of their proximity to open water year-round. (Winnipeg Free Press/CP)

  • Canadian Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett

Standing Rock Continues to Gather Worldwide Support

by Kelly Many Guns Since our last report on Standing Rock, there have been many new developments. There has been… Read more »

Children of Attawapiskat

by Danny Beaton In Memory of Alicja Rozanska Brian Martin, a Mohawk from Tyendinaga, told me to call this elder… Read more »

No Charges Against Val-d’Or Police For Sexual Harassment of Native Women

by Frank Larue  Sindy Ruperthouse was an Algoquin woman who disappeared in 2014. She was last seen in a hospital… Read more »

Oral Histories Of The Lax Kw’alaams And Metlakatla First Nation Confirmed

By Lee Waters According to a new genetic study, nearly 60% of native people living in a 9,000-year-old community in… Read more »

Nadine Caron – First Female First Nations Surgeon

by Frank Larue Doctor Nadine Caron is Sagamok Anishnawbe, and she is the first female First Nations surgeon. Graduating from… Read more »

INMATE ADAM CAPAY – FOUR-YEARS IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT

by Frank Larue Adam Capay is from Lac Seul First Nation’s. While he was serving time in a Thunder Bay… Read more »

Diesel Spill Near Bella Bella: An Environmental Disaster

by Frank Larue In October, a tugboat pushing an empty barge coming from Alaska to Vancouver mistook the speed regulations… Read more »

